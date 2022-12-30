Tony’s Pizza to close its doors

SIOUX CITY — A longtime Sioux City pizzeria will be closing its doors for the last time on Sunday.

Citing the pandemic, increasing costs of ingredients and a change in ownership, Tony’s Pizza, 1917 Pierce St., announced its closure on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We want to thank everyone for supporting us throughout this learning experience of pizza, COVID and hard times with (high prices),” the Facebook post read. “We leave Tony’s Pizza appreciating everyone that supported us and loved our pizza.”

A past contender in the Weekender’s Siouxland’s Choice Awards, Tony’s Pizza had recently expanded to include more pasta options as well as specialty items like a braided bread pizza (similar to a stromboli or calzone) on its menu.

Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition winner announced

SIOUX CITY — Downtown Partners announced Siouxland Youth for Christ as the winner of the 2022 Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition.

Siouxland Youth for Christ is a faith-based nonprofit that reaches at-risk youth. The organization’s winning storefront, 714 Fourth St., featured lit greenery, a Christmas tree, snowman and snowflakes.

A total of 22 locations participated in the second annual competition, which serves as an opportunity for businesses and nonprofits to transform downtown spaces into beautiful displays.

The winning storefront receives a $500 donation to any Siouxland nonprofit. The top 10 receive a $50 donation.

Between Nov. 21 and Dec. 26, members of the public cast votes online for their favorite space.

The competition was sponsored by RE/MAX Preferred and Downtown Partners, a nonprofit organization that works with stakeholders to create a vibrant, expanding downtown.

Sioux City police seeking public’s help

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying individuals who may have committed multiple burglaries in the city over the past month.

The department released images of the suspects, who are wearing hoods or have their faces concealed with masks, along with a statement.

According to the statement, at 3:58 a.m. on Dec. 2, the suspects forced their way into the Brew, 2026 Riverside Blvd., and stole numerous items.

“The same individuals are also involved with similar burglaries at five different businesses around Sioux City,” the statement said.

The department is asking anyone with information concerning the suspects to contact Det. Brad Gorter at 712-279-6384 or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.