Sioux City man charged with attempted murder

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man has been charged with attempted murder, among other felony charges, related to an incident occurring late Sunday night.

Sioux City Police responded to a 911 call at 10:40 p.m. Sunday after a female said her boyfriend, Agustin J. Sanchez Jr., 35, of Sioux City, pointed a gun at her, proceeding to shoot it next to her head.

Police say the woman ran for help in a westside neighborhood while Sanchez chased her with the gun.

Sanchez allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle while eluding officers. He crashed his vehicle in the 4000 block of Jackson Street, where he was taken into custody without incident. Officers located the gun inside of the vehicle.

Sanchez received medical care for minor injuries. He has been arrested for attempted murder; going armed with intent; assault while participating in a felony; and intimidation of a dangerous weapon, all class D felonies. He also faces traffic charges.

Officers say this investigation is ongoing and nothing further is being released.

EPA fines Rock Valley company $90,000

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has fined a Rock Valley company $90,000 for federal Clean Air Act violations.

D&K Repair agreed to the fine for selling illegal “defeat devices” designed to render automobile emission controls inoperative, the EPA said in a news release.

As part of a settlement, the company agreed to demolish its inventory of defeat device components and has certified that it has stopped selling devices that disable vehicle emission controls.

Installation of the devices on a vehicle results in higher releases of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, all of which can contribute to health problems such as respiratory diseases.

Sioux City police investigate west side shooting

SIOUX CITY — A man has been transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound suffered in a west side neighborhood, early Monday morning.

At around 12:17 a.m. Monday, Sioux City Police were dispatched to a bar on the 1400 block of West Third Street.

On arrival, officers discovered a man, lying on the bar’s front steps. He was then taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The victim’s name is not being released and officers are still investigating the incident.

The Sioux City Police Department is asking anyone with information to come to forward.

Lake Park man pleads guilty of vehicular homicide

SIBLEY, Iowa — A Lake Park, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty of vehicular homicide in connection with a 2020 utility vehicle rollover in which a woman was killed.

Christopher Bosma, 49, entered a written plea Monday in Osceola County District Court to vehicular homicide – reckless driving.

According to court documents, Osceola County Attorney Nolan McGowan will recommend that Bosma be sentenced to 10 years in prison, one of the terms of a plea agreement. Bosma also will be ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of Kelsie Sturm, who was killed in the July 18, 2020, incident.

A charge of vehicular homicide – intoxication will be dismissed.

Bosma was arrested in March 2021, eight months after the rollover. According to court documents, Bosma was intoxicated while participating in a UTV poker ride that involved bar hopping in several towns.

Bosma was driving a Polaris Ranger on a trail west of Harris, Iowa, at about 4:15 p.m., when he turned onto another road and lost control of the vehicle. Sturm, 34, of Lake Park, was thrown from the vehicle, which tipped over on top of her. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

A blood sample taken nearly three hours after the accident showed Bosma’s blood-alcohol concentration was 0.165%. The state crime lab estimates his BAC at the time of the accident was between 0.19% and 0.22%. Iowa’s legal limit is 0.08%.

Two sentenced on meth charges in Dickinson County

SIOUX CITY — A pair of Dickinson County residents were sentenced Thursday to federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Jared Wolthuis, 32, of Milford, Iowa, was sentenced to 36 months in prison. Meghan Renken, 29, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, received a 31-month sentence. Both had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the two were involved in a conspiracy that sold more than 3 pounds of meth in the Dickinson County area from July 2018 through March 2020. On March 17, 2020, authorities searching a co-conspirator’s property seized 20 pounds of meth from an outbuilding. Wolthuis and Renken were stopped in a vehicle driving away from the home, and 3 pounds of meth were found inside the vehicle.

Sioux City man gets prison for gun charge

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man with numerous previous felony convictions has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for illegally possessing a gun.

Jamaal Ferguson, 22, pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Friday to 33 months in prison. He will be on supervised release for three years after completing his prison sentence.

Ferguson was arrested in August in possession of a loaded handgun and 28 grams of marijuana.

He has a history of convictions for violent crime dating back to 2016, when he committed an armed robbery during a home invasion. He was adjudicated as a juvenile of that and another home invasion. He was convicted of home invasions and assaults again in 2018 and 2019.

Because of his felony convictions, he was prohibited from legally possessing a gun.

Storm Lake man pleads guilty of assault

STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Storm Lake man accused of sexually abusing two children has pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge and credited for time served in jail.

Pway Htoo, 43, pleaded guilty in February in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor, that was amended from second-degree sexual abuse.

District Judge John Sandy on March 22 sentenced Htoo to 30 days in jail and gave him credit for time already served. Htoo was fined $105. Other charges of sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, indecent contact with a child, incest, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and child endangerment were dismissed.

Htoo had been charged with having sexual contact with the children, who were under age 12, several times from July 2013 through July 2017.

He was arrested July 21 after police began investigating a report of alleged abuse at a Storm Lake residence.

