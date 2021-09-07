Broadway at the Orpheum 2021-2022 individual show tickets on sale now

SIOUX CITY -- Individual tickets are now available for all upcoming productions of the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Orpheum Season.

"Cats" will open the season with a 7:30 p.m. show on both Oct. 6 and Oct 7 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Nov,. 4. "Mannheim Steamroller" will take place at 8 p.m. Nov. 26. "Disney Princess -- The Concert" is slated for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4. "South Pacific" is being performed at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, 2022, "Waitress" at 7:30 p.m. May 31, 2022 and "Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour" at 7:30 p.m. June 14, 2022.