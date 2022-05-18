Broadway at the Orpheum announces its 2022 - 2023 season of live shows

SIOUX CITY -- The Tony Award-winning musical "Hairspray" is among the six shows slated for the 2022 - 2023 Broadway at the Orpheum series, presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City and MidAmerican Energy Co.

"Hairspray" -- a musical comedy based on a John Waters' cult movie classic -- will be performed on Feb. 1, 2023.

The season will start with "Anastasia" -- a dazzling show set at the twilight of the Russian Empire and Paris in the 1920s -- on Oct. 2. The beloved musical "Annie" -- based on the comic strip "Little Orphan Annie" -- is slated for Nov. 17.

"On Your Feet!" -- a musical that tells the true story of international superstars Gloria and Emilio Estefan -- will come to the Orpheum on Feb. 14, 2023. "Chicago" -- winner of a Grammy and six Tony Awards -- is to be staged on April 11, 2023.

The season will conclude with a performance of "Fiddler on the Roof." Featuring such timeless hits as "Sunrise, Sunset" and "If I Were a Rich Man," it will be presented on May 3, 2023.

"We are thrilled to announce this exceptional lineup for the Broadway at the Orpheum season," said Tim Savona, general manager for the Orpheum Theatre and Tyson Events Center. "We look forward to sharing an experience of entertainment, drama and escape that only live theater can provide."

Subscription for the upcoming season are now on sale. For more information, visit the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, online at BroadwayAtTheOrpheum.com or call the subscriber priority line at 712-279-4850, ext. 2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.