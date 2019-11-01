OKOBOJI, Iowa -- The Dickinson County Conservation voted on Wednesday to sign a 10-year agreement with Brooks Management LLC to run Brooks Golf in Okoboji.
The Dickinson County Conservation Board took ownership of the Brooks Golf course in March and signed a management agreement through 2019 with Brooks Management to run the course as the conservation board discussed the future of the course and the land management in general.
A committee made of Dickinson County Conservation board members, staff and Dickinson County supervisors reviewed the submitted proposals and recommended that Brooks Management LLC be awarded the 10-year contract.
The Dickinson County Conservation Board voted at a special meeting Oct. 30 to sign an agreement with Brooks Management LLC, with a revised financial proposal.
Dickinson County Conservation became owners of Brooks Golf earlier this year when an anonymous donation of $3 million was given to the Conservation Foundation of Dickinson County (the non-profit fundraising arm of the conservation board) to purchase the course.
The CFDC then gave possession of the 230 acres, including the pro shop, clubhouse restaurant and maintenance structures to the conservation board.
The Minerva’s Restaurant and Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center are separate entities and not included in the transaction.
Part of the donation agreement was to place a conservation easement on the land to protect it from development in perpetuity. The Dickinson County Conservation Board is working with the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation on this easement, to be finalized at the conservation board’s Nov. 13 regular meeting.