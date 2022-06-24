Brown's Lake - Bigelow Park campground to reopen

SIOUX CITY -- A portion of the campground at Brown's Lake - Bigelow Park, near Salix, Iowa, will be reopening on Wednesday, the Woodbury County Conservation Board said.
The campground has been redesigned with new concrete roads, larger campsites and full electric, sewer and water hookups at each site.
Nineteen of the 29 sites will open initially, with the remainder to open as soon as conditions allow.
The Brown's Lake - Bigelow Park beach will remains closed due to ongoing construction.
For camping rates and all other questions, contact the Woodbury County Conservation Board at 712-258-0838.
