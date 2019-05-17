STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista University has announced that Gov. Kim Reynolds will serve as its 2019 Commencement speaker on Saturday.
Reynolds was appointed the state's 43rd governor in May 2017, after previously being a state senator and lieutenant governor. She was elected to a full term in November.
As Iowa's first female governor, Reynolds' top priorities are creating good paying jobs, cutting taxes, investing in public schools and increasing opportunities in every part of the state, she says.
"It's an honor to be a part of such an important milestone that's so meaningful for the graduates and their families," Reynolds said. "I'm looking forward to addressing Buena Vista University's Class of 2019 and encouraging them to serve, empower and transform their communities. These students represent our state's future."