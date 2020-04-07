Buena Vista County reports first COVID-19 case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista County reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The individual is said to be between the ages of 41 and 60 years of age.

Overall, Iowa has had 1,048 positive tests for COVID-19. There have been 11,670 negative tests to date.

There was one additional death reported in Iowa on Tuesday. This brings the virus' death total to 26 in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Health.

