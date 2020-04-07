You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Buena Vista County reports first COVID-19 case
View Comments
alert

Buena Vista County reports first COVID-19 case

Virus Outbreak Vaccine Science

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML via AP

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista County reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The individual is said to be between the ages of 41 and 60 years of age.

Overall, Iowa has had 1,048 positive tests for COVID-19. There have been 11,670 negative tests to date.

There was one additional death reported in Iowa on Tuesday. This brings the virus' death total to 26 in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Health.

Two more COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota, plus 3 more cases in Clay County
Iowa now has over 1,000 cases of coronavirus
COVID-related closures swell ranks of Siouxland unemployed; federal help on the way
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News