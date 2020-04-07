Buena Vista County reports first COVID-19 case

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista County reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The individual is said to be between the ages of 41 and 60 years of age.
Overall, Iowa has had 1,048 positive tests for COVID-19. There have been 11,670 negative tests to date.
There was one additional death reported in Iowa on Tuesday. This brings the virus' death total to 26 in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Health.
Sioux City hospitals COVID-19
Holy Spirit COVID-19 precautions
COVID-19 sporting events
NAIA basketball tournament cancelled amid COVID-19 fears
COVID-19 entertainment postponements
Dollar General
Walmart toilet paper
COVID-19 Sioux City schools
COVID-19 Sioux City schools
COVID-19: Work and Church Booze Parlor closed
COVID-19: Marto Brewing Company closed
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 testing press conference
COVID-19: South Dakota restaurants open
COVID-19 Brioux City Brewery
COVID-19 Brioux City Brewery
Gas prices drop in Sioux City
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
COVID-19: Choice Food Pantry
COVID-19: Choice Food Pantry
COVID-19: Choice Food Pantry
COVID-19 restaurant parking
COVID-19 Woodbury County case
COVID-19 Orpheum Theatre marquee
COVID-19 schoolwork
Southern Hills Mall closing
COVID-19 Mark Kochen coloring book
COVID-19 screening at The Warming Shelter
COVID-19 childcare
COVID-19 Tyson meat donation
COVID-19 Tyson meat donation
COVID-19 Tyson meat donation
COVID-19 Drive through testing
COVID-19 Drive through testing
COVID-19 College dorms closed
COVID-19 College dorms closed
Sioux City personal protective equipment
COVID-19 Teacher parade
COVID-19 Teacher parade
COVID-19 Teacher parade
COVID19 parks closed
COVID-19 Sioux City Parks #1
COVID-19 masks
COVID-19 masks
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.