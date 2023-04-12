STORM LAKE, Iowa — A former Buena Vista University student will mark the 30th anniversary of her graduation by giving the commencement speech at her alma mater next month.

During the graduation ceremony, which starts at 2 p.m., May 6, in Siebens Fieldhouse on the Buena Vista campus, Amy (Waller) Friedrich, class of 1993, will speak. Friedrich currently serves as president of benefits and protection at Principal Financial Group and is a member of the BVU Board of Trustees.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Amy Friedrich back on campus to serve as our 2023 commencement speaker," BVU President Brian Lenzmeier said in a release. "I’ve had the opportunity to work with Amy on the Board of Trustees and have quickly come to respect the ways in which she leads with diligence, thoughtfulness, creativity, and enthusiasm. She is such a key member of our leadership team, always seeking ways to best move BVU forward with our students and their growth at the heart of every action."

Friedrich, a Van Meter, Iowa, native, studied communications and journalism while at Buena Vista. She said getting the call was a total surprise and that she was "delighted" by it.

"I love this university and I’m proud to be part of its history and its future," she said.

The day before the commencement, Friday, May 5, the BVU Board of Trustees as well as Lenzmeier and members of the campus community are set to attend a groundbreaking for a new apartment-style residence hall, according to the release.