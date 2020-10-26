Buena Vista University selects Lenzmeier as next President

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista University's Board of Trustees announced Monday that is has selected Dr. Brian Lenzmeier as its 19th President, effective immediately.

Lenzmeier, who joined Buena Vista University (BVU) as a biology professor in 2003, has served as Interim President since May.

In making the announcement, Board Chair Michael Pierce lauded Lenzmeier’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as his extensive knowledge of departments across the University, his command of an ever-changing educational landscape, and his history of enthusiastically working with students, and fellow faculty and staff members in preparing students for their roles as successful members of their communities.

“Dr. Lenzmeier is clearly the right choice for BVU,” said Pierce. “Brian has played a key role in many University successes, from Professor to Chair of the Faculty Senate to Dean of the Faculty to Provost and, most recently, as Interim President at one of the most critical points in time for our University.

“He has helped shape the lives of dozens of doctors, health-care providers, researchers, teachers, and more,” Pierce continued. “His steady approach and unparalleled dedication have prepared him for this seminal point in BVU’s history.”