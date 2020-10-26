Buena Vista University selects Lenzmeier as next President

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista University's Board of Trustees announced Monday that is has selected Dr. Brian Lenzmeier as its 19th President, effective immediately.
Lenzmeier, who joined Buena Vista University (BVU) as a biology professor in 2003, has served as Interim President since May.
In making the announcement, Board Chair Michael Pierce lauded Lenzmeier’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as his extensive knowledge of departments across the University, his command of an ever-changing educational landscape, and his history of enthusiastically working with students, and fellow faculty and staff members in preparing students for their roles as successful members of their communities.
“Dr. Lenzmeier is clearly the right choice for BVU,” said Pierce. “Brian has played a key role in many University successes, from Professor to Chair of the Faculty Senate to Dean of the Faculty to Provost and, most recently, as Interim President at one of the most critical points in time for our University.
“He has helped shape the lives of dozens of doctors, health-care providers, researchers, teachers, and more,” Pierce continued. “His steady approach and unparalleled dedication have prepared him for this seminal point in BVU’s history.”
Lenzmeier helped guide BVU through the challenges of closing the residential campus during the onset of COVID-19 seven months ago. He then directed efforts to reopen the campus in August and worked to individually greet every member of one of the largest freshman classes in the past decade, which led to an overall enrollment increase this Fall. Since the start of the academic year, Lenzmeier has communicated with students, parents, faculty, and staff via detailed weekly email updates.
“The year 2020 has been incredibly challenging, and, for a number of reasons, also extremely memorable,” said Lenzmeier, whose background as a virologist gives him a unique perspective while helping guide the Storm Lake campus, as well as its record-setting graduate school program, and online/hybrid programming across Iowa. “Perhaps more than ever, we understand the importance of being able to adapt quickly as the environment dictates. It has been humbling and rewarding to watch our students, faculty, and staff demonstrate their resiliency each day. Their ability to succeed in a year rife with challenges continually confirms for me the transformative power of BVU.”
Lenzmeier, a native of Willmar, Minn., was an all-conference cross country athlete and resident assistant while earning his undergraduate degree in biology at Saint John’s University in Collegeville, Minn., in 1992. After earning his Ph.D. in biochemistry from Colorado State University, Lenzmeier completed post-doctoral research in molecular biology at Princeton University.
A two-time BVU Faculty Member of the Year, Lenzmeier lives in Storm Lake with his wife Betsy and their sons Owen and Matt.
“I am honored to be able to serve as the next President for a place I cherish and love, a University that will continue to lead our region, transforming lives and communities in the process,” Lenzmeier said.
