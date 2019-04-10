SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Nebraska Conservation Educational Fund is partnering with the Dakota County Extension Office, Nebraska Forest Service and South Sioux City for a build-your-own bee hotel workshop.
This event is an opportunity to learn about solitary bees and how bee hotels help these pollinators thrive.
This event will take place on April 27, 2019 at the South Sioux City Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon.
This class costs $12 and requires pre-registration by April 19. You can get more information and register by calling the Extension office at 402-987-2140; or visit the Common Ground Facebook page @commongroundNE and find this event located in the events section.