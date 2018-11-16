SIOUX CITY -- Camp High Hopes has announced Giovanni Burd, 15, his brother Isaac DeRosa, 17, both of Hospers, Iowa, as 2019's Youth Smiles Ambassadors, and Tiffani Johnson, 25, of Sergeant Bluff, as the 2019 Adult Adult Ambassador.
As the newly-named Smiles Ambassadors, the three will participate in community events while helping to raise awareness of Camp High Hopes and all of its special needs campers.
This is the sixth year in a row that Camp High Hopes has celebrated its Smiles Ambassadors program.
"The Smile Ambassador ceremony is something our team looks forward to each and every year," said Camp High Hopes executive director Chris Liberto. "Its a tradition that has come to mean a lot not only to our campers, but their friends, family members and caretakers."
"We are honored to have Tiffani, Isaac and Giovanni serve as volunteer Smiles Ambassadors for 2019," he added.
Camp High hopes offers barrier-free recreation experiences that are fun, safe and adaptive for children, teens and adults with disabilities, special needs and chronic illnesses in the Midwest region.
For more information, visit camphighhopes.com or call 712-224-2267.