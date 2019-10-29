SIOUX CITY -- The eighth annual Camp High Hopes Haunted Lodge Party raised more than $139,000 for the Sioux City camp for people with disabilities.
Nearly 300 people attended the fundraiser was held Oct. 26 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront.
Money raised from the Haunted Lodge Party will go directly to benefit the campers at Camp High Hopes. It will provide equipment, supplies, transportation, meals and activities at the open-year-round camp.
Camp High Hopes offers camper-focused, barrier-free recreational experiences that are fun, safe and adaptive for children, teens and adults with disabilities in the Siouxland region.