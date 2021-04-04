 Skip to main content
Castle on the Hill Association scholarship deadline April 16
Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Castle on the Hill Association has set April 16 as the deadline for its scholarships. 

Students in their senior year of high school in any of Sioux City's public schools, Bishop Heelan, Siouxland Christian and home-schooled students are eligible to apply. The application can be found at school counselors' offices. 

Each scholarship is $1,500, and one will be awarded at each school that has at least one applicant. Successful applicants should have strong leadership skills. 

The money can be applied toward postsecondary education in arts or sciences, nursing degrees or an alternate degree in trade or engineering programs.   

