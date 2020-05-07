Catholic Globe to be replaced by new publication called The Lumen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- After a 67-year history of providing Catholic news in print, The Catholic Globe is being discontinued after its May 21 edition.

The publication will be replaced by a print publication called The Lumen, starting June 4, according to media director/editor Dawn Prosser.

"Lumen is Latin for 'light,'" Prosser said in a statement. "(The name) better represents who we are, our efforts and out mission to enlighten the faithful of Northwest Iowa."

Lumen Media will also offer two new electronic newsletters beginning in June. LumeNotes and Notas Lumen -- published in English and Spanish, respectively -- will be sent to people on their phones, tablets or computers. Both LumeNotes and Notas Lumes will be free of charge to anyone who wants to receive them. They will supplement the newspaper, not replacing it.

In addition, Lumen Media will continue to utilize social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more immediate announcements. These will be published in both Spanish and English.