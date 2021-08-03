'CATS' to play two performances at Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre

SIOUX CITY -- "CATS," one of the biggest hits in theatrical history, will be coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Oct. 6 and 7 as part of the 2021-22 Broadway at the Orpheum Season.
Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats," the original Broadway production of "CATS" ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years.
Tickets for the Oct. 7 performance will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office, by calling 712-279-4850 or online at OrpheumLive.com. Individual tickets for the Oct. 6 performance will go on sale at a later date.
To purchase Season Tickets or four and five-show subscriptions, visit BroadwayAtTheOrpheum.com or call 712--279-4850, ext. 2.
