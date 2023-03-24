SIOUX CITY -- Singers Joan Wells and Kris Simon will deliver an entertaining living history performance about cattle drives and the origin of country music at 2 p.m. Apr. 2 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Wells and Simon will begin the presentation by singing songs of early day cowboys. In 1874, cattle drives brought hundreds of thousands of cattle to Nebraska by way of the Great Western Cattle Trail.

They will also talk about the evolution of western music and how movie cowboys popularized many western songs.

Western themes continue to this day with country singers George Strait, Willie Nelson and Reba McEntire.

Admission to Wells and Simon's performance is free and a reception will follow the presentation.

The Betty Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center comprise a private, nonprofit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD).

More information can be found at 712-224-5242 or siouxcitylcic.com.