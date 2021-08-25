Cedar County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Tuesday night pursuit

CEDAR COUNTY, NEB. -- The Cedar County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Yankton, S.D. man who is a suspect in a Tuesday night pursuit that took place over two states.

At around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Cedar County Sheriff's Office was informed by South Dakota authorities of a blue vehicle that was heading into the area.

Sheriff's deputies were able to bring the vehicle to a stop with a spike strip on Highway 12 near 571st Ave., west of Wynot. Neb.

A female passenger was taken into custody and transported to the Cedar County Jail. A male driver, identified as Nathan Murphree, of Yankton, fled on foot into a corn field. He was not located following an extensive search and remains at large.

Murphree is 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing only red shorts.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office said Murphree is not considered a threat but asks the public to call 911 if they see him.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office was assisted on the scene by the Yankton County Sheriff's Office, Dixon County Sheriff's Office, Dakota County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska Game and Park, Nebraska State Patrol and Cedar County Emergency Management. Aircraft and K-9s were also used during this search.

