SIOUX CITY — More than ever before, nurses represent the heart of healthcare.

Indeed, nursing professionals make an impact on our lives, our loved ones and our community on a daily basis. Do you know a nurse who has gone above and beyond, making a significant impact on the lives of others?

To celebrate Siouxland nurses for National Nurses Week, the Sioux City Journal is asking its readers to nominate their choice for nurses who make a difference.

2022 Nurses the Heart of Healthcare Cherie Varenhorst talks with the Sioux City Journal's Bruce Miller on stage during the Nurses the Heart of Healthcare event at the Sioux City …

Nominations will be accepted at siouxcityjournal.com/contests/nurses2023 between now and March 6. Readers will then be able to vote for the top nominees from March 9-23.

Readers -- and a panel of judges -- will select five honorees who view their profession as a passion or a calling, not just a job.

The five honorees will share their personal stories in a special section of May 7's Journal, devoted to nurses. They will also be celebrated during an awards banquet, occurring on National's Nurses Week, which runs May 6-12.

Show Siouxland nurses how much you appreciate them. After all, they truly represent the heart of healthcare.