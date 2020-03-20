Central Bank & Insurance $5,000 to Food Bank of Siouxland to assist in COVID-19 challenge

SIOUX CITY -- Central Bank & Insurance has donated $5,000 to the Food Bank of Siouxland in Sioux City.

The donation is part of the $55,000 they are using to support food charities as communities and residents face unprecedented challenges from coronavirus. The funds will be distributed in local markets to help provide safe access to nutritious foods for those in needs.

"The impact the coronavirus has on local families is concerning. It's been weighing heavily on our minds," Central Bank CFO John Brown said. "We felt we had to do something substantial to assist with the ongoing availability of emergency food and supplies."

"Caring for your neighbor is even more crucial during time like this," Central Bank CEO and Chairman Tim Brown said. "We feel it is important to step up, help out and provide support where it is needed. Our local food charities are on the front lines and offer an essential community service."

