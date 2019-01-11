Try 1 month for 99¢
SIOUX CITY -- All community members are invited to be a part of a choir that will honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr during the Siouxland NAACP annual Martin Luther King Day celebration.

A rehearsal for the community choir will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, at Mayflower Congregational Church, 1401 West 7th St.

"We are looking forward to everyone honoring us with their presence," said Sandra Pearson, director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Choir.

With its theme of "Making The Dream a Reality," Sioux City's Martin Luther King Jr. Day program will take place at 7 p.m., Jan. 21, at the Mayflower Congregational Church.

For more information on the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, contact Siouxland NAACP president Ike Rayford at 712-203-2052.

