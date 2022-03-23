 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Choose Ministries Women's Event to feature music, uplifting messages and vendors

Choose Love

Laura Pedersen and Jill Miller, of the Choose Conference and Choose Ministries. 

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- An event that combines music, uplifting messages and, even, a bit of shopping will be taking place with women's event from 1 to 4 p.m. April 3 at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront, 385 East Fourth St.

Sponsored by Habitue Coffeehouse and Side by Side Ministries, the Choose Ministries Women's Event will be hosted by Jill Miller and Laura Pedersen, who want to foster a community of women.

"There's so much value when we come together in community as women," Miller said. "God designed us to be connected, we're not supposed to do life alone."

More than 30 vendors will participate during the 1 to 2 p.m. shopping hour. Miller, a popular Sioux City-based singer-songwriter, will also perform a concert with Rachael Scott, of Omaha, and Aria Stiles, of Nashville, from 2 to 4 p.m.

For tickets information, go to chooseministry.com.  

