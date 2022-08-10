'Christmas with the Nelsons' bringing holiday cheer to Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- "Christmas with the Nelsons," starring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, is coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Dec. 3.

Fresh off of the success of their two Top 10 Billboard Christmas singles, brothers Matthew and Gunnar Nelson are following in the footsteps of their real-life dad Rick Nelson (of "The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet" fame).

Matthew and Gunnar will combine comedy, music and video for this seasonal stage show.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com and at the hotel's Rock Shop.

All Anthem events are for audiences, 21 and older.