Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo coming to the Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo National will be coming, Jan. 21 and 22, 2022, to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

Witness a battle to the finish as the world's toughest cowboys compete to be crowned Pro Rodeo's World Champion.

Expect edge of your set action, eight second at a time. The Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo will spotlight such fan favorite events as bull riding, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding as well as women's barrel racing.

Tickets are available at TysonCenter.com, by calling 712-279-4850 or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.

