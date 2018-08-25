SIOUX CITY -- The city has announced an upcoming road closure as well as an extended road closure.
The closure of 11th Street at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing (between Floyd Boulevard and Clark Street) has been extended until 5 p.m. Sept. 7. The closure will allow for crossing surface repairs to be completed.
The Sioux City engineering division also announced various shifting lane closures on Wesley Parkway between Hamilton Boulevard and West Seventh Street. These lane closures will allow a private contractor to complete testing work on Wesley Parkway. Lane closures will begin Tuesday morning and are anticipated to be completed by Wednesday afternoon, weather dependent.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs and barricades with regard to these closures.