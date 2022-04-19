 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City announces temporary closure of 18th Street for railroad improvements

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Engineering Division announced the temporary closure of 18th Street, from Floyd Blvd. to Hawkeye Drive.

The closure will allow Union Pacific to complete railroad crossing surface improvements on five crossings. It will also allow for Barkley Asphalt to mill and overlay the roadway.

The projects are expected to take place from April 26 - 29. 

Detour routes through the corridor include 11th Street from Floyd Blvd. to Steuben Street, or 28th Street from Floyd Blvd. to Hawkeye Drive.

