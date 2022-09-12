City council hold off on parking rate increase until next meeting

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council deferred action Monday to increase rates for municipal parking ramps and meters, and increasing overtime parking and other related fines.

This was the second time the matter has been delayed, following last month's decision not to act immediately on parking rates.

City staff say rate increases are needed to provide revenue to service the debt for repairs to the parking ramps as well as to buy new parking ramps.

Public works director David Carney said the last rate increase for street meter fees occurred in 2007, while ramp fees and parking fines were raised in 2019.

At Monday's meeting, Mayor Bob Scott asked Carney for additional information, breaking down parking fines by category to see how many violators paid after 30 days and after 90 days.

"I'd be in favor or raising fines for people after 30 or 90 days," Scott said. "I would not be in favor of significantly raising fines on someone who was a few minutes late at their parking meter and paid right away."

"It might be self-serving but people who pay right away don't call city council members to complain about fines," he continued. "Instead, they'll call the mayor directly to register a complaint."

Four members of council voted to take up the action next week with additional statistics from Carney.

Council member Matthew O'Kane abstained from voting since he is a Sioux City Community School District art teacher who works downtown and must pay for his own parking.