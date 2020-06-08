City to close lanes on Fifth St. to remove, replace pavement

×
SIOUX CITY -- Lanes on 5th Street between Pierce and Jennings Streets will be intermittently closed for 2 weeks, beginning on Thursday, Sioux City's Engineering Division said in a statement.
The closures will allow a contractor to remove and replace pavement in the downtown area.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closures.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
