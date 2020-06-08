You are the owner of this article.
City to close lanes on Fifth St. to remove, replace pavement
SIOUX CITY -- Lanes on 5th Street between Pierce and Jennings Streets will be intermittently closed for 2 weeks, beginning on Thursday, Sioux City's Engineering Division said in a statement.

The closures will allow a contractor to remove and replace pavement in the downtown area.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closures.  

