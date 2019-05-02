SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City will officially dedicate Rose Hill Park, 1431 Grandview Blvd., at 2 p.m. Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The park will be dedicated to the memory of firefighters who gave their lives serving this community, according to a press release from the city.
The park was originally created several years ago in partnership with the city and the Rose Hill Neighborhood Coalition.
Since 2004, a significant investment of Community Development Block Grant dollars have been invested in the Rose Hill area for housing rehabilitation, public improvements and park improvements.
In 2016, substantial improvements were made to the park, including replacement of the original firefighter themed playground equipment and the addition of playground surface material under the equipment. In 2018, the City of Sioux City expanded the park to the north, which allowed space for the addition of a new splash pad, park benches, picnic tables, shelter and a restroom.
The park and splash pad will officially open during the dedication ceremony, which is also International Firefighter’s Day, a day to recognize and honor the sacrifices that firefighters make to ensure the community is as safe as possible.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday. Mayor Bob Scott, Sioux City Fire Rescue and Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will be in attendance.