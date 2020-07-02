Clay County Fair canceled due to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPENCER, Iowa -- The Clay County Fair Association announced Thursday that the 2020 edition of the Clay County Fair, which was slated to run Sept. 11-19, will not take place.

The decision, announced following a vote by the Fair Executive Committee, was made amid concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After weeks of exploring various options, it became clear that the fair could not protect the health and safety of fair-goers, staff, volunteers, 4-H/FFA youth exhibitors, vendors, sponsors and entertainers during the nine-day event.

"The decision to postpone the fair came with emotion and somewhat disbelief that it was really happening," Fair Association Board Chairman Charlie Elser said. "But with lots of input from our partners and work by our staff, the decision was the right one. It's time to move forward and think about 2021."

Despite the cancellation of the fair, 4-H/FFA livestock competitions will be held this fall.

This will mark only the fifth time that the Clay County Fair has not been held in its 103-year history. From 1942 to 1945, the Fair was suspended due to World War II.

Other fairs, including the Iowa State Fair and county fairs in Woodbury and Plymouth counties, have also been canceled for 2020.