SPENCER, Iowa -- Due to muddy track conditions from rain, a concert featuring classic rock group Foreigner, cancelled its Sept. 7 Grandstand concert at the Clay County Fair.
According to Clay County Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons, this is a rare occurrence. He said the fair will be offering concert ticket refunds (less handling and processing fees).
If a person purchased tickets, via a credit card before June 10, a refund check from the Clay County Fair will be mailed before Oct. 15. If tickets were purchased after June 10, your credit card will be reversed before Sept. 23 by Midwestix, the fair's ticketing agent.
If you purchased your tickets, via check or cash, mail the Foreigner tickets, along with a return address to Ticket Refund, Clay County Fair, P.O. Box 527, Spencer, Iowa, 51301.
The fair does not offer refunds for gate admission.