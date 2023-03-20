SIOUX CITY -- Lainey Wilson, Country Music Association (CMA) Awards 2022 New Artist of the Year, will perform at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at 111 Third St.

Having earned a spot on nearly every "Artist to Watch" list, Wilson had a number one hit with "Things A Man Oughta Know." A Louisiana native with rock star stage presence, she has won over legions of fans with her signature Bell Bottom Country Sound.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the hotel's Rock Shop or at hardrockhotelsiouxcity.com.

All Battery Park events are open to audiences of all ages.