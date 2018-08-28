SIOUX CITY -- Cold Stone Creamery, an ice cream chain known for its design-your-own creations hand mixed on a granite slab, closed its doors for the last time Sunday night.
Local owner Dave Ferris said the shop, which had operated at 1921 Hamilton Blvd. for more than a decade, was closing because he didn't have enough time to devote to it.
"When you're a small business owner, you must be able to devote 50 - 60 hours to it," Ferris, who also owns Sneaky's Chicken, explained. "Even though I'm OK now, I've had health issues in the past. I just don't have the time needed to keep Cold Stone Creamery going."
Cold Stone Creamery is the third longtime tenant at Hamilton Center strip mall to close in recent years. Radio Shack and Panera Bread had both closed locations at the retail center at the intersection of Hamilton and West 19th St.