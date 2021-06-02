Comedian Bert Kreischer adding second show to his Orpheum Theatre engagement

Known for his unique brand of comedy which interweaves party boy antics with anecdotes of family and fatherhood, Kreischer is adding an 9:30 p.m. Orpheum show in addition to his previously announced 7 p.m. show.

Tickets for both performances of "The Berty Boy Relapse Tour" will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office or at OrpheumLive.com. Tickets will also be honored for people who purchased tickets for Kreischer's 2020 Orpheum show, which was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.