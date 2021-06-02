 Skip to main content
Comedian Bert Kreischer adding second show to his Orpheum Theatre engagement
Comedian Bert Kreischer adding second show to his Orpheum Theatre engagement

bert kreischer
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Stand-up comic Bert Kreischer has added a second show to his Oct. 17 appearance at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Known for his unique brand of comedy which interweaves party boy antics with anecdotes of family and fatherhood, Kreischer is adding an 9:30 p.m. Orpheum show in addition to his previously announced 7 p.m. show. 

Tickets for both performances of "The Berty Boy Relapse Tour" will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office or at OrpheumLive.com. Tickets will also be honored for people who purchased tickets for Kreischer's 2020 Orpheum show, which was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

