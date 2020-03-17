You are the owner of this article.
Comedian Bert Kreischer's Orpheum show rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns
Comedian Bert Kreischer's Orpheum show rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns

bet kreischer
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- A performance featuring stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer, slated for March 28, at the Orpheum Theatre has been rescheduled.

The new performance date for the popular comic will be Aug. 2 at the 528 Pierce St. venue.

According to a news release, the decision was made following the recommendations of government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control as a way to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

All tickets for the original performances will be honored, so patrons are encouraged to hold on to their tickets. Those not able to attend the new show dates are eligible for refunds at the point of purchase. 

For more information, visit bertbertbert.com.

