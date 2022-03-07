Comedian Chelcie Lynn coming to Hard Rock's Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- Comedian and Internet personality Chelcie Lynn will be coming to Hard Rock hotel & Casino's anthem, 111 Third St., June 10.
Named one of Variety's "Top 10 Comics to Watch for 2021," Lynn started building a fan base when her sketches, featuring an alter ego named "Trailer Trash Tammy," went viral. This launched her career in comedy touring.
Tickets will go on sale Friday at the hotel's Rock Shop or at hardrockcasino.com.
All Anthem events are for audiences, age 21 and older.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today