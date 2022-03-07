 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Comedian Chelcie Lynn coming to Hard Rock's Anthem

chelcie lynn
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Comedian and Internet personality Chelcie Lynn will be coming to Hard Rock hotel & Casino's anthem, 111 Third St., June 10.

Named one of Variety's "Top 10 Comics to Watch for 2021," Lynn started building a fan base when her sketches, featuring an alter ego named "Trailer Trash Tammy," went viral. This launched her career in comedy touring.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at the hotel's Rock Shop or at hardrockcasino.com.

All Anthem events are for audiences, age 21 and older. 

