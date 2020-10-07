Comedian Drew Lynch to play live show at Orpheum Theatre

SIOUX CITY -- Comedian Drew Lynch will be performing a live show on Nov. 5 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Best known for performing on the tenth season of NBC's "America's Got Talent," Lynch has also appeared on TBS's "Conan" and IFC's "Maron," while amassing more than 2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Tickets for this socially-distanced show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday online at OrpheumLive.com or by calling 712-279-4850.

The Orpheum Theatre has instituted safety guidelines to ensure a safe and fun experience when attending events. For a full list of guidelines, visit OrpheumLive.com.

