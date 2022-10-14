Comedian Jamie Kennedy performing at the Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- Actor and comedian Jamie Kennedy will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Dec. 16.
Kennedy created and starred "The Jamie Kennedy Experiment" for the WB in 2002 and has been featured in movies like "Bowfinger," "As Good As It Gets" and "Enemy of the State."
Tickets are on sale at the hotel's Rock Shop and at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com. All Anthem events are for audiences, 21 and over.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today