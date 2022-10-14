 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Comedian Jamie Kennedy performing at the Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- Actor and comedian Jamie Kennedy will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Dec. 16.

Kennedy created and starred "The Jamie Kennedy Experiment" for the WB in 2002 and has been featured in movies like "Bowfinger," "As Good As It Gets" and "Enemy of the State."

Tickets are on sale at the hotel's Rock Shop and at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com. All Anthem events are for audiences, 21 and over. 

