 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Comedian Tommy Davidson heading to Sioux City to perform at Hard Rock's Anthem

  • 0
tommy davidson
Povided

SIOUX CITY -- Stand-up comedian and actor Tommy Davidson is coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Jan. 6.

Best known as one of the stars of the hit 1990s television sketch comedy series "In Living Color," Davidson has also appeared in such movies as "Strictly Business" (with Halle Berry), Spike Lee's "Bamboozled" as well as in "Ace Ventura II: When Nature Calls" (starring his "In Living Color" costar Jim Carrey).

Tickets are now on sale at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in person at the hotel's Rock Shop. 

Hollywood has less on the line in China than it used to, but the regular banning of major superhero movies is still costing the studios tens of millions of dollars in potential revenue.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Strange sea creature resembling gymnast's ribbon baffles tourists in Thailand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News