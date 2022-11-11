 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Comedian Tommy Davidson to perform at Hard Rock's Anthem

  • 0
tommy davidson
Povided

SIOUX CITY -- Stand-up comedian and actor Tommy Davidson is coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Jan. 6, 2023.

Best known as one of the stars of the hit 1990s television sketch comedy series "In Living Color," Davidson has also appeared in such movies as "Strictly Business" (with Halle Berry), Spike Lee's "Bamboozled" as well as in "Ace Ventura I: When Nature Calls" (starring his "In Living Color" costar Jim Carrey).

Tickets are now on sale at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in person at the hotel's Rock Shop. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Jones must pay nearly half a billion dollars more to Sandy Hook families

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News