Comedian Tommy Davidson to perform at Hard Rock's Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- Stand-up comedian and actor Tommy Davidson is coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Jan. 6, 2023.
Best known as one of the stars of the hit 1990s television sketch comedy series "In Living Color," Davidson has also appeared in such movies as "Strictly Business" (with Halle Berry), Spike Lee's "Bamboozled" as well as in "Ace Ventura I: When Nature Calls" (starring his "In Living Color" costar Jim Carrey).
Tickets are now on sale at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in person at the hotel's Rock Shop.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
