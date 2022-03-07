 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Comic Charlie Berens' 'Midwest Survival Guide Tour' coming to the Orpheum

  • 0
charlie berens
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Comedian Charlie Berens will be bringing his "Midwest Survival Guide Tour," Sept. 9 to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

A Wisconsin native, an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian and host, and the creator of viral "Manitowoc Minute," Berens has been featured on Fox, CBS, TBS Digital and MTV News. He is a frequent contributor on the Funny or Die website.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office, OrpheumLive.com or by calling 712-279-4850. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nominate Siouxland nurses who go above and beyond

Nominate Siouxland nurses who go above and beyond

The role that nurses play in our community has never been greater. This is why the Journal is asking readers to nominate extraordinary nurses in Siouxland who go above and beyond in delivering compassionate care.

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen's cousin returns Russian honor over Ukraine invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News