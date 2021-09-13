 Skip to main content
Comic Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias coming to the Tyson Events Center
alert

Comic Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias coming to the Tyson Events Center

gabriel 'fluffy' iglesias

SIOUX CITY -- Stand-up comic Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will be bringing his act Feb. 5, 2022 to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

One of America's most successful comedians Iglesias has received almost a billion views on YouTube and more than 25 million fans across social media. In 2018, he was included in The Hollywood Reporter's "Top 40 Comedy Players" issue, along side such giants as Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorna Michaels.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, online at TysonCenter.com or by calling 712-279-4850. 

Tags

