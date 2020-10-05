Comic Jo Koy to perform at Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- Stand-up comic Jo Koy bringing The Social Distancing Tour to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, on Nov. 12.
Koy was given the "Stand-Up Comeida of the Year" award at the 2018 Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. He has had four highly-rated comedy specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. Koy will be releasing his autobiography, "Mixed Plate," next year.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. online at TysonCenter.com, by calling 712-279-4850 or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.
