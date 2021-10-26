Comic Leanne Morgan to bring her 'Big Panty Tour' to Orpheum

SIOUX CITY -- Stand-up comic Leanne Morgan will be bringing her "Big Panty Tour" to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on April 2, 2022.
Morgan's style of comedy combines her southern charm and colorful storytelling into an act that keeps fans in stitches. She's appeared on ABC's "The View," was a finalist on Nick at Nite's "Funniest Moms" and toured three years with "Southern Fried Chicks."
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office, by calling712-279-4850 or online at OrpheumLive.com.
