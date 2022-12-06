Comic Nate Bargatze bringing his stand-up to the Orpheum

SIOUX CITY -- Comedian Nate Bargatze is bringing his "The Be Funny Tour" to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on June 15, 2023.
Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, Bargatze has appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and "Conan" in addition to having his own "Comedy Central Presents" special.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at OrpheumLive.com and the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today