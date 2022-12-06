 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Comic Nate Bargatze will bring his stand-up to the Orpheum

  • 0
nate bargatze
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Comedian Nate Bargatze is bringing his "The Be Funny Tour" to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on June 15, 2023.

Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, Bargatze has appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and "Conan" in addition to having his own "Comedy Central Presents" special.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at OrpheumLive.com and the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

South Africa’s Ramaphosa makes legal bid in face of impeachment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News