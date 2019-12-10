Comic Steve-O and rockers Everclear to perform shows at Hard Rock's Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- Comedian Steve-O, best known for working with actor and host Johnny Knoxville on MTV's stunt-based reality show "Jackass" and "Ridiculousness," will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Feb. 15.

In addition, the Grammy-nominated rock band Everclear will be in concert at Anthem on April 24.

A stunt man as well as a comic, Steve-O (the stage name for the London, England-born Stephen Glover) wrote an autobiography, "Professional Idiot: A Memoir," in 2011.

After forming in 1992, Everclear has released 11 studio albums and hosts an annual traveling rock and roll show known as Summerland.

Tickets for both events are now on sale at The Rock Shop as well as at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com. All Anthem shows are intended for guests, age 21 and older.

