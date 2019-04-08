SIOUX CITY -- Stand-up comic and actor Tom Segura will be presenting his "Take It Down Tour" show, Oct. 10, at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
Best know for his three Netflix specials, Segura has also appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, "Conan" and "Workaholics." He was seen in a supporting role in the Mark Wahlberg movie, "Instant Family."
Additionally, Segura co-hosts the award-nominated podcast, "Your Mom's House" with his wife, comedienne Christina Pazsitzky.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center box office, online at OrpheumLive.com or by calling 855-333-8771.