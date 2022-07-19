 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Commercial building in Sioux City's mid-city district destroyed by Monday morning fire

  • 0
Fire trucks stock
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The cause of a Monday morning commercial building structure fire remains under investigation, said Sioux City Fire Rescue Capt. Ryan Collins.

At around 2 a.m. Monday morning, firefighters responded to a fire at 1530 Steuben St. Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy smoke visible from the one-story building and fire throughout the structure.

Due to high heat and the weakening of the structure, firefighters exited the building while water was applied to the exterior. Several propane trucks used for forklifts, inside the building, ruptured and caused further explosions.

The buildings was used as a freight transfer facility, consisting of approximately 62 overhead doors. Nobody was inside the structure at the time of the fire.

Collins said the building was red-tagged by the City Inspection Services. Several tractor-trailers, parked near the building, also received varying degrees of damage.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal judge temporarily blocks transgender protections in 20 states

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News