Community fireworks display at Sioux City Sue water tower on Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- A community fireworks display, produced by Lantis Fireworks, will tale place at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday at the Sioux City Sue water tower in the Singing Halls area of Sioux City.

Viewers of the fireworks are asked to practice social distancing and, ideally, from inside or near their vehicles. The valley below the water tower offer many safe opportunities to view the show, organizers say.

Sponsors of the fireworks display include the Sioux City Explorers, Sioux City Bandits, Sioux City Musketeers, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, The Siouxland Initiative, Thompson Electric Company, City of Sioux City and the Saturday in the Park Festival.

After COVID-19 related cancellations of most of the sports seasons, concerts, festivals and many other community events, this coalition of local organizations came together to provide safe, free entertainment for the community during these difficult times.

"We appreciate the collaboration and support of these local organizations," Mayor Bob Scott said. "Their generosity will allow our community to celebrate the Fourth of July with a fantastic fireworks show in a safe way."

